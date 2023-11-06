Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya', Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'

    During the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match, Virat Kohli got fans cheering as he danced to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma's song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya' song. 

    World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya', Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'
    Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli made everyone's Sunday the best and most memorable as he scored his 49th One Day International century. It was more special as it came on his birthday which was on 05, November. Apart from his amazing ton, he got fans cheering as he danced to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma's song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'. Virat was spotted entertaining the audience in the stands while he was on the field with his unexpected dancing moves. While the song played, he was seen doing the hook steps of the Bollywood film 'Band Baaja Baraat'

    Virat Kohli's dance on 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Not just this, a video of him dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan' has also gone viral. 'Jawan' director Atlee also reacted to it.

    Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Atlee's reaction

    Soon after the video went viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' director Atlee couldn't believe that the former Indian Caption danced to his film's song. He wrote, 'OMG' with red hearts.

    Virat Kohli's special birthday knock

    Yesterday, Virat Kohli turned a year older and on this day he gifted himself a century. By scoring his 49th One Day International century, he equaled the legend Sachin Tendulkar's record. 

    World Cup 2023

    India is performing very well in the tournament, is unbeaten, and tops the table with 16 points by winning all 8 games they have played so far. India has also qualified for the Semifinals. 

