Supreme Court advocate Geetanjali Mehlwal and veteran actor Himani Shivpuri have lauded the Women's Reservation Bill as a 'historic' and vital step, urging its swift implementation to address low female representation in Parliament.

A 'Historic Step' for Equality

Geetanjali Mehlwal, the advocate of the Supreme Court of India, called the proposition of the Women's Reservation Bill a "historic" step by the government. In an interview with ANI, Mehlwal said that India has taken a historic step by scheduling a discussion and implementation of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in the special session at the parliament scheduled from April 16 to 18. "It is a very historic step, because in the whole world, although there are only about 10 countries that are able to think like us, and are able to give women 33% reservation in their parliament. So this is a very big thing. I agree that it is very important, because in Lok Sabha, the representation of women is not just 15%. Today's Indian population is 1.48 billion. Out of that, there is less than 15% representation in Lok Sabha. There is less than 10% representation in state assemblies. So think about how much representation we are getting. So we are saying that if 50% women live in our country, but their representation is not happening in our Lok Sabha, then how can we understand equality in 2026? So for the first time, a bill has been passed by our government, in which equality and fairness will be given to women. "

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She continued, "When our states are fairly delimited, only then will the government be able to implement it fully, as promised. And I agree that this will definitely happen, because if you look at every sector, if you look at our state, if you look at Maharashtra, the number of women who are getting opportunities, if you look at our corporations, if you look at the mayor, we are giving representation only to women. So this is a genuine effort by the government. I think there is no better time than today."

Actor Himani Shivpuri Urges Swift Implementation

Earlier, Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri on Monday expressed her support for the Women's Reservation Bill, urging that the policy be implemented at the earliest to enhance women's participation in Parliament and state assemblies, ensuring that their "voices are heard".

Speaking on the issue, Shivpuri highlighted the vital role women play, not only in professional and public spaces but also in everyday life, asserting that increased representation is long overdue. While speaking to ANI, the veteran actor said, "Yes, this is a new step, but I think it should have been taken a long time ago. When it comes to our female population, I believe it is more than 33%. And the contribution of women, whether in any field, remains significant. In fact, in some areas, it is even more, such as in household matters."

Shivpuri added that the implementation of the bill will empower women across various legislative bodies, saying, "So, I think the sooner it is implemented, the better. This will ensure that women's participation, whether in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, or elsewhere, increases. Women's voices should be heard. Women understand not only issues concerning them but also broader issues. I believe 33% participation is still not enough, but if it reaches 33%, it will be a very good step. I hope it happens in this session because it is very important."

The celebs' comments come ahead of the special session of Parliament called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled from April 16 to 18, to discuss and implement the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Prime Minister had announced that the benefit of women's reservation will come into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and clarified that states with effective population control measures will not face any reduction in seats. (ANI)