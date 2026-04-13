Folk singer Malini Awasthi praised the Centre's move on the Women's Reservation Act, calling it a historic step. The government plans amendments using the 2011 census for delimitation, which could increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.

Malini Awasthi Hails 'Significant Initiative' for Women in Politics

Folk singer Malini Awasthi welcomed the Centre's approval of draft amendment bills to operationalise the Women's Reservation Act, calling it an important step for women's participation in politics and national decision-making. Speaking about the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Malini said the move was a "significant initiative" in India's history and added that women must have a stronger voice in politics. "I believe this is a significant initiative in India's history. Politically, women should have greater participation. What could be more beautiful than this? Women will be able to take their views to the highest house of the country and perhaps even address issues that remain untouched," Malini said.

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Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, adding that no country can move ahead without women playing an equal role. "The country has been demanding this for a long time. I am very happy that the Prime Minister himself has taken the initiative... No nation can progress without women. This is a significant historic moment in Indian history," she added.

Parliament to Discuss Key Amendments

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data. The 2011 census is to be the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. A bill will be introduced in Parliament to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation.

Lok Sabha Expansion and Reservation Details

The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. However, states won't have a role; the bill passed by Parliament will apply to them.

Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50% increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. The government's key point is that they won't wait for a new census to give women, comprising half the country's population, fair representation in Parliament. Instead, delimitation will be done using the 2011 census data.