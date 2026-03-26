A 35-year-old woman accused of opening fire at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder. She is held on $1.875 million bail. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their kids were home but uninjured.

Accused Pleads Not Guilty in Court

The woman who was accused of opening fire at pop icon Rihanna's home has pleaded not guilty in court. According to PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old accused appeared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday and denied all charges against her.

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The case is linked to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month at Rihanna's Beverly Hills residence. As per the outlet, the woman has been charged with serious offences, including attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting at an occupied property. She is currently being held on a bail amount of $1.875 million. If found guilty, she could face life in prison.

Details of the Shooting

As per officials, the accused allegedly drove to the property on March 8 and opened fire using a semiautomatic rifle. At the time of the incident, Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their kids were inside the house. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. However, one of the bullets reportedly went through a wall of the house.

Arrest and Investigation

Police later arrested the accused in Sherman Oaks after she fled the scene. Authorities also said her motive was still not clear. Investigators are also looking into her past social media posts, which appeared to mention the singer.

While the motive behind the crime is yet to be revealed, Rihanna has yet to speak out on the incident. (ANI)