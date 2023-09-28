Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story

The eagerly anticipated Wish trailer from Disney has finally been released. The movie, which is co-directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, is scheduled to debut in theatres on November 22. The Walt Disney Animation Studios posted the trailer. The cast members that would be doing the voiceovers for the movie were unveiled, including Ariana DeBose as the main character Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet Valentino, and Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya.

The protagonist, Asha, and her family reside in the mythical nation of Rosas, which the trailer transfers viewers to. She works as an apprentice for King Magnifico, the king of the realm, who has the authority to grant the wishes of his subjects. When Asha goes to see him, she learns that he only fulfils a select number of wishes that he believes will benefit his city. Asha, who disapproves of the ruler's choice, places a wish upon a star, which causes it to disappear from the sky and enrages Magnifico. The crux of the trailer is Asha's decision to confront the king in order to defend the town, along with that of her friends and the cosmic energy. The movie will feature a strong blend of humour, as evidenced by Asha's antics, the teaser further suggests.

Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones are the producers of Wish. The authors of this enchanted movie are Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. Award-winning songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice wrote the musical's songs. Additionally, it includes a song written by Dave Metzger, who is known for his outstanding work on Disney films like Moana and Frozen.

According to a Variety article by author Jennifer Lee, "Asha is the quintessential everyday hero. Asha is standing at a crossroads in her life where she can be idealistic, open, accepting, and fun. As she travels over the world, Disney's newest heroine discovers its shortcomings. She begins to experience that fire of "this isn't right, what am I going to do?" that many individuals experience at that age. We see her as she fully integrates into society and observes the influence you can have. The author thinks that a larger segment of the public will be able to relate to Asha's life. She continued by saying that the protagonist's kind and sincere character will uplift readers. Victor Garber provides the voiceovers for the movie's other characters besides the primary actors. Ramy Youssef, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Rothwell, and Jennifer Kumiyama.