Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story

    The musical comedy Wish has now unveiled its trailer, which tells the amazing story of a girl who makes a wish to save her village.
     

    Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    The eagerly anticipated Wish trailer from Disney has finally been released. The movie, which is co-directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, is scheduled to debut in theatres on November 22. The Walt Disney Animation Studios posted the trailer. The cast members that would be doing the voiceovers for the movie were unveiled, including Ariana DeBose as the main character Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet Valentino, and Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya.

    The protagonist, Asha, and her family reside in the mythical nation of Rosas, which the trailer transfers viewers to. She works as an apprentice for King Magnifico, the king of the realm, who has the authority to grant the wishes of his subjects. When Asha goes to see him, she learns that he only fulfils a select number of wishes that he believes will benefit his city. Asha, who disapproves of the ruler's choice, places a wish upon a star, which causes it to disappear from the sky and enrages Magnifico. The crux of the trailer is Asha's decision to confront the king in order to defend the town, along with that of her friends and the cosmic energy. The movie will feature a strong blend of humour, as evidenced by Asha's antics, the teaser further suggests.

    Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones are the producers of Wish. The authors of this enchanted movie are Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. Award-winning songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice wrote the musical's songs. Additionally, it includes a song written by Dave Metzger, who is known for his outstanding work on Disney films like Moana and Frozen.

    According to a Variety article by author Jennifer Lee, "Asha is the quintessential everyday hero. Asha is standing at a crossroads in her life where she can be idealistic, open, accepting, and fun. As she travels over the world, Disney's newest heroine discovers its shortcomings. She begins to experience that fire of "this isn't right, what am I going to do?" that many individuals experience at that age. We see her as she fully integrates into society and observes the influence you can have. The author thinks that a larger segment of the public will be able to relate to Asha's life. She continued by saying that the protagonist's kind and sincere character will uplift readers. Victor Garber provides the voiceovers for the movie's other characters besides the primary actors. Ramy Youssef, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Rothwell, and Jennifer Kumiyama.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion

    Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration RKK

    Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father ATG

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching?

    Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said RKK

    Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said

    Recent Stories

    cricket Mitchell Marsh points out Glenn Maxwell's role in Australia's World Cup quest osf

    Mitchell Marsh points out Glenn Maxwell's role in Australia's World Cup quest

    Punjab police arrests Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in connection with old drug case AJR

    Punjab police arrests Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in connection with old drug case

    Kerala gold rate 28 September 2023 details anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Huge dip in prices today, first time since March 2023; Check details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion

    Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration RKK

    Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon