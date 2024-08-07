Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting the show?

    Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil since 2017 and announced that he will not continue as a host of season 8.

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8? RKK
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    After being the face of Big Boss Tamil since its start in 2017, renowned actor Kamal Haasan said on Tuesday that he will be taking a 'small break' from hosting the show for the upcoming season. Kamal Haasan said on X (previously Twitter) that he will be unable to host the eighth season of the show "due to prior cinematic commitments." 

    The controversy

    Previously, there was talk in the media that Haasan planned to leave the show following its sixth season. According to numerous media sources, Haasan was anticipated to reveal his decision after hosting the sixth edition's grand finale, which aired in January 2023. 

    According to reports, Haasan wanted to leave the program despite a significant increase in his earnings, as he wanted to break the monotony with cinema and other projects. Some in the media suspected that his choice was influenced by the program's declining ratings.

    Parthasarathy Srinivasan, also known as Kamal Haasan, is an Indian actor, film director, producer, screenwriter, choreographer, playback singer, lyricist, television presenter, social activist, and politician who works in Tamil cinema.

    Professional front

    'Indian 2' opened in theaters on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film, however, received a bad reception from all sectors, with many criticizing the filmmaker for tarnishing Kamal Haasan's character, Senapathy. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for 'Indian 2', a sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. The makers are currently working on post-production for 'Indian 3'.

    According to director Shankar and Kamal Haasan, the third installment will most likely be released six months after 'Indian 2'. Kamal Haasan has been the presenter of Bigg Boss Tamil since its start in 2017. Kamal Haasan last appeared as Supreme Yaksin in the successful film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and returned as Senapathy in Indian 2.

