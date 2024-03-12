Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said

    Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda will soon be seen on film together as Swatantra Veer Savarkar. In the highly anticipated biopic, she will play Veer Savarkar’s wife, Yamunabai. 

    Ankita Lokhande recently said that Randeep Hooda was sceptical about casting her in his forthcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. In the much-awaited biopic, Lokhande will play Veer Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai. Ankita recently revealed at an event that Randeep believed she was 'too attractive' to be cast in the film. Swatantra Veer Savarkar will make her cinematic debut following her stint on Bigg Boss 17.

    At the event, Ankita said Randeep had researched her character very well. She revealed, “He told me, ‘I don’t think I want you in the film’. I was like, why? He was like, ‘You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)’. I was like, ‘Please don’t say that’.”

    Returning to Swatantra Veer Sarkar, Randeep directed and co-wrote the film alongside Utkarsh Naithani. 

    Randeep Hooda will play the controversial independence warrior Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. While launching the film in March 2022, Randeep Hooda stated that portraying Savarkar will be hard. “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has gotten their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated, and influential of these unsung heroes, and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after ‘Sarabjit’, for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It will be yet another challenging role to portray,” he said.

    The film would apparently be shot in several places including Maharashtra, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and London. According to reports, the film is a 'compelling voyage, bringing to life the fabled yet overlooked narrative of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a visionary and a firebrand'.

    Amit Sial co-stars in the film alongside Randeep and Ankita. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is set to hit cinemas on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. The film was produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar.

