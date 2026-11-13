Film producer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee and son of legendary singer Hemant Kumar, has died at 78. Here's a look at his life, film career and over five-decade-long marriage

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the loss of her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on November 12, 2026, at the age of 78. A film producer and composer, Jayanta was also the son of legendary singer and music director Hemant Kumar. Although he largely stayed away from the limelight, he had his own association with the Indian entertainment industry.

Who Was Jayanta Mukherjee? Son Of Legendary Singer Hemant Kumar

Jayanta Mukherjee belonged to a family deeply connected with Indian music. He was the son of celebrated singer and composer Hemant Kumar, whose contributions to Bengali and Hindi cinema remain memorable.

Growing up in a household surrounded by music and creative personalities, Jayanta also developed an interest in the entertainment industry. However, unlike his father, he chose to explore opportunities behind the camera, particularly in film production.

He was associated with several film and television projects during his career. Despite belonging to a well-known musical family, Jayanta largely maintained a low public profile.

Jayanta Mukherjee's Film Career: Worked On 'Mazaaq' And 'Do Ladke Dono Kadke'

Jayanta Mukherjee made his mark in the entertainment industry as a producer. Some of his notable film associations include Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), both featuring Moushumi Chatterjee.

He was also associated with the television industry through the series Talaash, which aired in 1992. Apart from production, Jayanta had a connection with the music department of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Biwi Aur Makan (1966).

While he never pursued the kind of public recognition enjoyed by his father or wife, his work reflected his involvement in the creative side of Indian cinema.

Jayanta Mukherjee And Moushumi Chatterjee's Marriage, Family Life

Jayanta Mukherjee and Moushumi Chatterjee got married in 1972. Their marriage lasted for more than five decades, with the couple building a family while Moushumi continued to establish herself as a prominent actress in Bengali and Hindi cinema.

Moushumi was still very young when the marriage was arranged. In an earlier interview, she recalled that her engagement was fixed when she was studying in Class 10. Following their wedding, the couple moved to Mumbai, where she continued pursuing her acting career.

The couple had two daughters, Payal and Megha. Their elder daughter, Payal Mukherjee, passed away in December 2019 at the age of 45 following health complications associated with juvenile diabetes. Their younger daughter, Megha, has also been associated with the entertainment industry.