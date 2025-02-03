Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu, best known for her role in Meteor Garden, has tragically passed away at 48 due to pneumonia. She died during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year. Barbie is survived by her two children, her husband Koo Jun Yup, and her sister Dee Hsu

Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu has passed away at the age of 48. She died from pneumonia during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday. Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news, revealing that Barbie had developed pneumonia after being infected with the flu while on vacation with her family.

In 2022, Barbie married South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun Yup, marking a reunion after more than 20 years. The couple originally met at a concert in Taiwan and had a secret romance in 1998, but they parted ways for many years before rekindling their relationship in 2022. Koo made a surprise announcement of their marriage on Instagram that year.

Before marrying Koo, Barbie was married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei. They had been married for 11 years, tying the knot in 2011 in Sanya, China, before divorcing in 2021. Barbie is survived by two children.

Barbie was best known for her role as Shancai in the Chinese drama Meteor Garden (2001-2002), a popular adaptation of Boys Over Flowers. She had a successful career in both acting and music, having debuted with the group SOS in 1994 alongside her sister. She also starred in other television dramas, including A Chinese Ghost Story (2003) and Summer’s Desire (2007), and appeared in films like Reign of Assassins (2010).

