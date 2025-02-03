Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu, best known for her role in Meteor Garden, has tragically passed away at 48 due to pneumonia. She died during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year. Barbie is survived by her two children, her husband Koo Jun Yup, and her sister Dee Hsu

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 6:51 PM IST

Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu has passed away at the age of 48. She died from pneumonia during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday. Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news, revealing that Barbie had developed pneumonia after being infected with the flu while on vacation with her family.

In 2022, Barbie married South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun Yup, marking a reunion after more than 20 years. The couple originally met at a concert in Taiwan and had a secret romance in 1998, but they parted ways for many years before rekindling their relationship in 2022. Koo made a surprise announcement of their marriage on Instagram that year.

Before marrying Koo, Barbie was married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei. They had been married for 11 years, tying the knot in 2011 in Sanya, China, before divorcing in 2021. Barbie is survived by two children.

ALSO READ: Prabhas' first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT

Barbie was best known for her role as Shancai in the Chinese drama Meteor Garden (2001-2002), a popular adaptation of Boys Over Flowers. She had a successful career in both acting and music, having debuted with the group SOS in 1994 alongside her sister. She also starred in other television dramas, including A Chinese Ghost Story (2003) and Summer’s Desire (2007), and appeared in films like Reign of Assassins (2010).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Prabhas first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT RBA

Prabhas' first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH] NTI

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH]

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West-Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West- Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on ATG

Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni' NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album for 'Triveni'

Recent Stories

Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

Nokia Bags Contract To Upgrade New York’s Largest Internet Exchange Backbone: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nokia Bags Contract To Upgrade New York’s Largest Internet Exchange Backbone: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Trump's Tariffs Drag Nvidia, Broadcom, Applied Materials Stocks Lower Pre-Market: Retail Remains Bullish

Trump's Tariffs Drag Nvidia, Broadcom, Applied Materials Stocks Lower Pre-Market: Retail Remains Bullish

"Luminary" Review: Can This Book Really Teach a Techie to Tell a Tale?

"Luminary" Review: Can This Book Really Teach a Techie to Tell a Tale?

Amy Jackson to Neena Gupta: 6 unmarried celebrity moms of Bollywood ATG

Amy Jackson to Neena Gupta: 6 unmarried celebrity moms of Bollywood

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon