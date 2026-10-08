Twenty-two-year-old Vikas Singh Panwar from Himachal Pradesh secured AIR 159 in UPSC CSE 2025 in his first attempt, months after winning Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Panwar's achievements highlight a dedicated academic journey and a strategic approach to both challenges.

Vikas Singh Panwar, 22, made headlines and how! The Himachal Pradesh native secured All India Rank (AIR) 159 in the tough UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 — on his very first attempt. This triumph came just months after he bagged ₹50 lakh on the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

March 2026. That's when the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results dropped. They marked a personal high for Panwar, who had graced KBC Season 17 back in November 2025. His double triumph speaks volumes about his grit and sharp mind.

A Remarkable Double Triumph: KBC and UPSC

Vikas Singh Panwar, just 22, captured the nation’s imagination. Not once, but twice — all within months. November 2025 saw his debut on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. He displayed exceptional general knowledge and impressive composure. Panwar systematically moved through the rounds, ultimately bagging a cool Rs 50 lakh.

The Rs 50 lakh prize money was more than just cash; it held deep personal meaning. Panwar revealed this during his interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan. He earmarked the sum to repay a loan his father, Chater Singh Panwar, took for his education. A true testament to family sacrifice, especially when his father — now a government school principal — earned a mere Rs 1,400. Then came the crucial moment: Panwar decided to quit before attempting the Rs 1 crore question, safeguarding his Rs 50 lakh. A wise move, he proved. His intuitive guess of "Neville Chamberlain" for the higher sum later confirmed correct. This wasn't just luck. It was sharp intellect and a strategic mind at play.

March 2026. Months after his KBC triumph, the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results dropped. Vikas Singh Panwar, still only 22, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 159. He did it on his first try. This double whammy proves his talent, dedication, and willingness to take calculated risks.

Educational Foundations and Strategic Academic Path

How did he do it? His academic journey began in Jubli village, Kupvi region — a serene spot in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district. From DAV New Shimla, Panwar moved to Delhi. He enrolled at Hindu College, Delhi University, a prestigious institution. There, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science. This subject, he knew, would be key for his civil services dream.

He played his cards right for UPSC CSE 2025. Panwar picked Political Science and International Relations as his optional subject. A smart move. This leveraged his academic strengths, honed through years of undergraduate study. Beyond civil services, Panwar keeps demonstrating his academic muscle. He's currently pursuing postgraduate studies in Political Science. He also aced the UGC-NET, proving his mastery over the subject.

Meticulous preparation paid off. He truly shined in UPSC CSE 2025. 988 — that was Vikas Singh Panwar's total score. He bagged 787 in the written exam, a solid 201 in the interview. These numbers earned him All India Rank (AIR) 159. A remarkable feat for a 22-year-old, clearing it first shot.

An Inspiration for Aspirants and Beyond

Vikas Singh Panwar’s journey inspires millions. He achieved dual triumphs: on national television and in India’s toughest competitive examination. His AIR 159 in UPSC CSE 2025, secured on his very first attempt, paired with his Rs 50 lakh KBC win, truly shows what hard work can achieve. It speaks of smart planning and sheer grit.

At 22, Panwar shows how early focus and clear vision bring extraordinary success. His story isn't just about an exam or a game. It's about fulfilling personal and familial aspirations. He used his KBC winnings to ease his family's financial strain — paying off the loan his father took for his education. This adds a deeply human and relatable dimension to his public achievements. It shows a strong sense of responsibility and gratitude.

Now, Panwar prepares for public service training. His unique path — from a small Himachal village to a national success icon — stands as a beacon. For aspiring civil servants. For anyone who dares to dream big.