Kalki 2898 AD Box office Day 1: Prabhas' film opens big; collects THIS

Entertainment
'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, grossed over Rs 180 crore worldwide on day 1, becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema
The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, earned around Rs 95 crore net in India across all languages on its first day. The gross domestic collection is estimated at Rs 115 crore
Including its domestic earnings, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has grossed a massive Rs 180 crore-plus worldwide on its opening day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com
Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the opening records of films like KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Saaho (Rs 130 crore), and Jawan (Rs 129 crore)
Despite its impressive performance, 'Kalki 2898 AD' trails behind 'RRR' and 'Baahubali 2,' which grossed Rs 223 crore and Rs 217 crore respectively on their opening days
Released on June 27, the film had a grand premiere worldwide. It sold over 20 lakh tickets in advance bookings, setting the stage for its historic box office performance
Combining Hindu mythology with science fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD' depicts a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu descending to Earth to combat evil forces