 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box office Day 1: Prabhas' film opens big; collects THIS

'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, grossed over Rs 180 crore worldwide on day 1, becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema

Image credits: IMDb

Historic Achievement

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika Padukone, has made history by becoming the third biggest opener in Indian cinema, grossing over Rs 180 crore world wide on day one

Image credits: instagram

Domestic Earnings

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, earned around Rs 95 crore net in India across all languages on its first day. The gross domestic collection is estimated at Rs 115 crore

Image credits: instagram

World wide earnings

Including its domestic earnings, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has grossed a massive Rs 180 crore-plus worldwide on its opening day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com

Image credits: instagram

Beating Major Records

Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the opening records of films like KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Saaho (Rs 130 crore), and Jawan (Rs 129 crore)

Image credits: Facebook

Top Indian Openers

Despite its impressive performance, 'Kalki 2898 AD' trails behind 'RRR' and 'Baahubali 2,' which grossed Rs 223 crore and Rs 217 crore respectively on their opening days

Image credits: instagram

Grand World Wide release

Released on June 27, the film had a grand premiere worldwide. It sold over 20 lakh tickets in advance bookings, setting the stage for its historic box office performance

Image credits: Social Media

Plot and Genre

Combining Hindu mythology with science fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD' depicts a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu descending to Earth to combat evil forces

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One