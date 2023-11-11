Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Falguni Shah, whose song 'Abundance in Millets' featuring PM Modi is nominated for Grammy Awards 2024?

    Grammy Awards 2024: The song 'Abundance in Millets', featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Collaborating with Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, the song aims to raise awareness about millet as a solution to global hunger.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 7:49 AM IST

    The song Abundance in Millets, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The collaborative effort involves Indian-American singer Falguni Shah and her husband, Gaurav Shah. The song incorporates a speech written and delivered by Prime Minister Modi, aiming to raise awareness about millets as a potential solution to global hunger, as stated on Falu's website.

    In addition to Abundance in Millets, the Best Global Music Performance category includes nominees like Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily; Alone by Burna Boy; Feel by Davido; Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada; Pashto by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia; and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas.

    The song, inspired by PM Modi's proposal to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets, serves to promote millet cultivation, aid farmers, and address world hunger, as expressed by Falu earlier this year on X.

    During his four-day visit to the US in June, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the album cover of "Abundance in Millets." He has consistently praised Falguni Shah for her efforts in creating awareness about the nutritional and eco-friendly aspects of millets. The Prime Minister acknowledged her role in bringing people from India and the US together through her musical endeavours.

    Who is Falguni Shah?

    * Falguni Shah is a singer, songwriter, and the first South Asian woman to win a Grammy.

    * She won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on April 4, 2022, receiving best wishes from PM Modi.

    * Known for seamlessly blending a modern inventive style with Indian classical vocal talent, Shah has been a Carnegie Hall ambassador of Indian Music since 2006.

    * She has shared the stage with international performers like A. R. Rahman, Ricky Martin, Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, and Blues Traveller.

    * Shah has performed at the White House for Michelle and former US President Barack Obama and was the featured performer at the Time-100 gala in 2009.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 7:49 AM IST
