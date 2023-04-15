Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more

    Coachella 2023: From this year's most anticipated musicians to the Coachella schedule, here's how to make the most of the weekend.

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    The Coachella 2023 festival will be held over two weekends, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. From this year's most anticipated musicians to the Coachella 2023 schedule, here's how to make the most of the weekend.

    Coachella 2023: How to watch?
    YouTube has provided music lovers worldwide access to Coachella for years via an exclusive two-weekend broadcast. YouTube will now broadcast Coachella 2023 from more stages than ever, with six feeds active on both weekends. 

    If you cannot watch live, the Coachella festival will replay from the final performance at night until the start of the live event the next day at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

    Coachella 2023: Performers and artists
    At 11:25 p.m. on Friday, Bad Bunny will headline Coachella 2023. MUNA, Idris Elba, Gorillaz, Doechii, Burna Boy, Becky G, Blondie, Kaytranada, Pusha T, Blondie, SG Lewis, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Wet Leg, and Angèle will all perform throughout the day on Friday. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

    On the same day, Blink 182 will play for the first time since 2015 on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at the Sahara stage. Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus will be among them.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

    BLACKPINK, comprised of Rose, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie, will headline Coachella 2023 on Saturday at 11:35 p.m. BLACKPINK, the first all-female Korean band to be featured in the roster, also performed at the event in 2019. The Kid LAROI, Rosalia, The Linda Lindas, Charli XCX, Ethel Cain, 070 Shake, Shenseea, Mura Masa, boygenius, and Flo Milli will all play on Saturday.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

    On Sunday, Ocean will headline and close out the event. Fousheé and Noname, Björk, Kali Uchis, Willow, A Boogie, Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Christine and the Queens, Latto, and GloRilla are among the other festival performers.
     

