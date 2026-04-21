Netflix revealed the first look for 'Wednesday' Season 3, teasing a new Parisian setting. The image shows Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams under the Eiffel Tower with Thing, holding a mysterious paper, captioned 'From Paris, with dread'.

First Look Teases Parisian Setting

The streaming giant Netflix shared the first look image from the Season 3 of Jenna Ortega starrer 'The Wednesday'. The series is set to expand its demography as the lead actress was spotted in Paris in the image. Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix shared Jenna Ortega's snap in which she was seen standing next to a motorcycle under the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Thing (Victor Dorobantu), the sentient but disembodied hand who serves as a key member of the Addams family, sits atop the motorcycle, and Wednesday holds a piece of paper in her hands and looks off into the distance with her signature deadpan glare. "From Paris, with dread," reads the photo caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Season 2 of 'Wednesday' ended with Wednesday and Thing (an idle hand) riding off in the sidecar of her uncle Fester's (Fred Armisen) motorcycle to search for her friend and roommate Enid (Emma Myers), a werewolf who became stuck in her wolf form and ran into the wilderness. Netflix has yet to release plot details of Season 3.

Production and New Cast Members

According to Variety, the production on 'Wednesday' Season 3 began in February this year. New cast members include Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia, plus Winona Ryder, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer in undisclosed roles.

Returning Cast and Creative Team

Along with Ortega, Myers, Armisen and Dorobantu, the series stars Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Joanna Lumley. The series is based on characters created by Charles Addams. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners while Tim Burton directs. (ANI)