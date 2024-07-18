Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film

    Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee feature in the film 'Stree 2'.  

    WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    The wait is over! The highly awaited trailer of 'Stree 2' was released today and has an exciting blend of horror and humor that fans have been waiting for. The sequel to the renowned franchise, set to be released on Independence Day, reunites the iconic Chanderi gang and introduces a spine-chilling new opponent - SARKATA! While Stree ended on a cliffhanger, viewers had to wait a good five years. However, the creators have returned with another hit trailer that ties up all the loose ends. It's a visual spectacular that combines horror and humor most uniquely! 

    The trailer

    Also read: 27-year-old travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar passes away after falling into 300-foot gorge while shooting reels

    About 'Stree 2'

    Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee feature in the film 'Stree 2'.  It promises a return to the frightening but amusing universe. Prepare to celebrate Independence Day with a double dose of thrills and laughs! Stree 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

    Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present 'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande as a Maddock Films production, which will be released on Independence Day. The trailer for 'Stree 2' was shown in theaters during the end credits of 'Munjya' on June 14 and was later shared on social media on June 25, 2024. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela ANGRY on her LEAKED bathroom video; actress photo chat with manager OUT RBA

    Urvashi Rautela ANGRY on her LEAKED bathroom video; actress photo chat with manager OUT

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul buy luxury flat worth Rs 20 crore in Mumbai RKK

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul buy luxury flat worth Rs 20 crore in Mumbai

    27-year-old travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar passes away after falling into 300-foot gorge while shooting reels RKK

    27-year-old travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar passes away after falling into 300-foot gorge while shooting reels

    76th Emmys: 'The Bear' and 'Shotgun' dominate this years nominations; check full list here ATG

    76th Emmys: 'The Bear' and 'Shotgun' dominate this years nominations; check full list here

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more RBA

    Raayan LEAKED: Know Dhanush's role, film's storyline, cast, release date and more

    Recent Stories

    Urvashi Rautela ANGRY on her LEAKED bathroom video; actress photo chat with manager OUT RBA

    Urvashi Rautela ANGRY on her LEAKED bathroom video; actress photo chat with manager OUT

    NEET-UG 2024: 'Re-test only if sanctity of May 5 exam compromised,' says Supreme Court AJR

    NEET-UG 2024: 'Re-test only if sanctity of May 5 exam compromised,' says Supreme Court

    Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja heavily trolled for cropping BCCI's earnings in richest boards list snt

    Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja heavily trolled for cropping BCCI's earnings in richest boards list

    Amazon prime day sale 2024: OnePlus Nord 4 to iQOO Neo 9 Pro, smartphones under Rs 40,000 to check out gcw

    Amazon prime day sale 2024: OnePlus Nord 4 to iQOO Neo 9 Pro, smartphones under Rs 40,000 to check out

    Caught on camera: Iraqi Resistance leader Al-Kaabi sets up, fires drone in attack on Israel's Eilat (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Iraqi Resistance leader Al-Kaabi sets up, fires drone in attack on Israel's Eilat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon