WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film

The wait is over! The highly awaited trailer of 'Stree 2' was released today and has an exciting blend of horror and humor that fans have been waiting for. The sequel to the renowned franchise, set to be released on Independence Day, reunites the iconic Chanderi gang and introduces a spine-chilling new opponent - SARKATA! While Stree ended on a cliffhanger, viewers had to wait a good five years. However, the creators have returned with another hit trailer that ties up all the loose ends. It's a visual spectacular that combines horror and humor most uniquely!

About 'Stree 2'

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee feature in the film 'Stree 2'. It promises a return to the frightening but amusing universe. Prepare to celebrate Independence Day with a double dose of thrills and laughs! Stree 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present 'Stree 2', directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande as a Maddock Films production, which will be released on Independence Day. The trailer for 'Stree 2' was shown in theaters during the end credits of 'Munjya' on June 14 and was later shared on social media on June 25, 2024. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run.

