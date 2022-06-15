Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru

Sidharth Malhotra's fans, followers and netizens are really proud of him for consistently volunteering for ‘Save Soil Movement’.

Sidharth Malhotra, a Bollywood actor, recently shared a video of his encounter with spiritual master Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. As part of the campaign, the actor linked up with Sadhguru for the innovative 'Save Soil Movement,' and on a bike ride with him. Sidharth shared a few images of himself riding his bike with Sadhguru and having great chats with him. Sidharth's supporters and netizens are really proud of him for consistently volunteering for such causes.

The Shershaah actor shared a few photos of himself with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on his Instagram account on Tuesday and commented, “Destination #HealthyFuture.#SaveSoil ride with @sadhguru..”

Also Read: 777 Charlie: 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film in theaters

Sidharth can be seen happy as he speaks with Sadhuguru before their ride in the images. Other photos show them riding about on their fancy motorcycles. Fans, in particular, praised the actor in the post's comments area. "Super proud of you for stepping forth in efforts like this," one user commented of Sidharth. "A crossover we never imagined," said another enthusiast.

Also Read: Hot Pictures: Disha Patani in sexy bikini; enjoying her birthday vacay in Barcelona

The Ek Villain star was at his most relaxed during the event. In a white round-neck T-shirt with a shirt and jeans, he looked smart. He accessorised his ensemble with a pair of attractive yellow sunglasses. Sadhguru, on the other hand, wore a yellow shirt with trousers and a cap and looked relaxed.

According to reports, Sadhguru would wrap off his ongoing campaign in Coimbatore on June 21, International Yoga Day.

Meanwhile, Shershaah, a biography starring Sidharth Malhotra, was a significant winner at IIFA 2022. The film received the Best Picture Award, while director Vishnuvaradhan received the Best Director Award.