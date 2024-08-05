Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience

    Shah Rukh Khan net John Cena at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and the wrestler-actor shared that SRK gave a Ted Talk that came at the appropriate time in his life.

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience
    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, held on July 12 at the Jio World Centre, was a lavish affair attended by some of Bollywood and Hollywood's biggest celebrities. Among the event's numerous highlights, a video of Shah Rukh Khan affectionately hugging John Cena went viral on social media. John Cena then shared an emotional message on social media about meeting SRK. Now, in a recent interview, John described how SRK 'transformed' his life during his low period.

    Shah Rukh Khan gave John Cena a TED talk

    When asked about meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, John Cena told ANI, "He gave a Ted Talk that came at the appropriate time in my life, and his words were beyond motivating to me. They facilitated a change in my life, which has resulted in significant improvements. I've been able to recognize all of the winnings I've received, be grateful for them, and work hard to avoid wasting them. It was such an emotional experience to be able to shake the hand of someone who has had such a significant impact on your life and tell them exactly what they had done. Shah Rukh Khan was fantastic. He couldn't have been more understanding and kind. I was awestruck."

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Meanwhile, one of the year's most talked-about events was the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The celebrations began at Antilia, the Ambani residence, which had been lavishly decorated to welcome Radhika into the family.

    Guests at the Ambani wedding

    The guest list included top businessmen, actors, and politicians including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Jay Y. Lee, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics and many more.

