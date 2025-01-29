WATCH: Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral

Actress and politician Hema Malini attended the Maha Kumbh on Monday evening. She met Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, popularly known as Pujya Prabhushri Ji, during the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp and talked about spirituality. She expressed her thanks after taking a holy bath in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

“I am feeling great. I have never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day, and I am fortunate to take the holy dip," she said.

“Iss shubh avsar par mujhe yahan snan karne ka mauka mila, yeh mera saubhagya hai. Bahut hi accha laga hai, itne karooron log aaye hue hain, yahan mujhe bhi sthan mila, nahane ka. Dhanyavad."

#WATCH | Prayagraj | On taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amawasya, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to do 'snan' on this auspicious day." pic.twitter.com/ZozgvVsIYO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

“It is my good fortune. I feel very happy that, among the millions of people who have gathered here, I too got an opportunity to take a holy dip. Thank you."

Many social media users requested that officials prevent celebrities and dignitaries from attending the snan until the crowd calmed down. A stampede-like situation as vast throngs of pilgrims assembled marred the event. Officials verified multiple casualties following the mayhem that occurred on Wednesday at the sacred bath on Mauni Amavasya.

The Akharas chose to cancel their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya due to the situation, although devotees proceeded to take dips at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela region. The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is a prominent attraction during the Maha Kumbh, gathering over 10 crore people. This year, a rare celestial phenomenon called the 'Triveni Yog' occurs after 144 years, making the day even more spiritually significant.

Around 2 a.m., sirens from ambulances and police cars filled the air, breaking through the chants of mantras and shlokas that rang across the Kumbh Mela. The injured were brought to a central hospital built up in the Mela area, where many of their families and prominent authorities congregated.

