    WATCH: Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh

    Sid Sriram, a playback singer, performed at Coachella in 2024. He concluded his set with Thiruppugazh, a collection of Tamil holy songs devoted to Lord Murugan.

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Sid Sriram, a playback singer, performed at Coachella 2024 and closed his act with Thiruppugazh. He shared a video of his performance on his own Instagram page, explaining why he decided to sing the Tamil devotional hymn devoted to Lord Murugan. He is the first South Indian musician to appear at Coachella. Diljit Dosanjh made India proud by performing at Coachella last year, and Sid Sriram will do the same this year.

    Sid Sriram blended Carnatic and R&B music for his Coachella set. He concluded his performance with Thiruppugazh, putting Tamil religious music on the worldwide map. Sid took to Instagram to post a video of himself performing Thiruppugazh, along with a heartfelt remark. He began the caption with 'Vettrivel Muruganukku..', which is a chant for Lord Murugan.

    His note read, "If you had told 9 year old me that I’d close my @coachella set with the Thiruppugazh my mother had just taught me, I probably would’ve chuckled and went back to day dreaming. Fast forward to 2024, first ever South Indian artist to play the festival (sic)."

    He also wrote, "My name is Sid Sriram, I was born in Chennai, India and I grew up in the Bay Area, California. I come from a discipline called Carnatic music, I’m proud of every damn part of who I am, and I promise you we are on our way to changing the tides of music/love/healing around the whole world (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A few days back, Sid Sriram shared a photo with his father and wrote, "I rarely post about this man because he prefers to stay outta the public eye, but we took this picture right after I got off stage from Coachella week 1 and I love it. Epitome of relentless drive, passion, rigour and honesty. My manager, mentor, and father Ten toes all the way down, onwards and all the way upwards. All love, no hate (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sid Sriram is a qualified Carnatic vocalist and a well-known playback singer in Tamil and Telugu films. He has made his debut as a composer for Mani Ratnam's production effort, 'Vaanam Kottatum'. He frequently collaborates with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.

