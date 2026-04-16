Warner Bros has confirmed the working title of its new 'Game of Thrones' film as 'Aegon's Conquest.' The movie, part of its slate for "2027 and beyond," will focus on Aegon I Targaryen. Writer Beau Willimon is attached to the project.

Warner Bros has revealed a key detail about its much-anticipated 'Game of Thrones' film, confirming the project's working title as 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest.' The title surfaced during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, where it appeared on a slide outlining Warner Bros.' upcoming slate for "2027 and beyond," as per Deadline.

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While the announcement offers fans a concrete update, major plot details about the film remain tightly under wraps.

About 'Aegon's Conquest'

The project is expected to centre on Aegon I Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Conqueror, the dragon-riding ruler who united the Seven Kingdoms and forged the Iron Throne. His story originates from George R. R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novels, which serve as the foundation for the 'Game of Thrones' universe.

Key Creative Attached

Acclaimed writer Beau Willimon is attached to the film. Willimon is best known as the showrunner of 'House of Cards' and has also written for the 'Star Wars' series 'Andor.'

Franchise Expansion

The feature film marks a significant expansion of the 'Game of Thrones' franchise onto the big screen, as HBO continues to build out its television universe. The next release in the franchise is Season 3 of 'House of the Dragon', which is set to return this summer. Additionally, a second season of prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' has already been commissioned. (ANI)