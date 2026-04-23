Actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. They were seen offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at the revered Hindu shrine, a popular spot for devotees.

Actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and offered prayers. The actors were seen visiting the temple premises and seeking blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

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The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually. The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Other Celebrities Offer Prayers at Tirumala

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday morning and offered prayers. Donned in traditional attire, Tamannaah sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi also offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Earlier, Former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and current Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district.

On April 3, actor Shriya Saran visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in a traditional and spiritual appearance. (ANI)