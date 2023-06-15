Virat Kohli to Dhanush: Tamannaah Bhatia shares secrets about her co-stars- read details

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia has been grabbing national headlines due to her latest love life with actor Vijay Varma and her no-kiss on the big screen policy. Today, on 'Throwback Thursday', we got you some spicy details about the actress.

Tammannah Bhatia admitted that she thought that she would never kiss on TV or big screen. The actor, who has been in the profession for 18 years, has only done a few intimate scenes. With Lust Stories 2, however, the actress broke her 18-year no-kiss pledge and pushed outside of her comfort zone. The actress, who will co-star with Vijay Varma in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film, spoke out about forgoing her policy.

Not just that, Tamannaah recently revealed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, and the latter has now spoken out about their relationship. Tamannaah and Vijay met on the set of their next anthology, Lust Stories 2, and fell in love. Vijay has stated that he is experiencing "a lot of love" in his life "right now."

A few years back, Tamannaah made quite an impression as Avantika in Baahubali. The actress, who has a big presence in South Indian film, recently recounted her most memorable moments as a make-up artist.

Dhanush

Tamannaah says, "Dhanush was the first actor to tell me ‘You’ll make it big’. Dhanush is that one person, when you’re acting with him, you can’t tell if he’s speaking the dialogue or if he’s making a normal conversation; I’ve gotten confused many times. He’s always taken his physical appearance and made that his strong point because he’s so relatable and people think he’s just like them."

Virat Kohli

The Baahubali star Tamannaah says, "I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating."

Hrithik Roshan

"I am a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. I recently bumped into him and I was so stupid. I was like ‘Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you’ and then I was like okay I didn’t know what else to say. And then he walked a little and looked back. He was like, ‘You want a picture?’ and I was like ‘Yes! I want a picture. I felt like a 16 year old when I met him for the first time," Tamannaah says.

Tamannaah on the work front:

A video of the Lust Stories 2 actors Tamannaah and Vijay reacting to the series recently became popular online. It features Tamannaah responding to the screenplay, which includes more than simply kissing sequences. Vijay Varma wonders who the co-actor is in the video. Their reactions are adorable. Kajol, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur, and others also appear in Lust Stories 2. It will be available on Netflix soon.