Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same

Javed Akhtar, the renowned bollywood lyricist, has finally opened up and given an insight into how he knew about Hrithik and Kangana's ongoing dispute. He also shared how it was of no consequence to him personally.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar appeared at the Andheri Magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 13, in lieu of criminal defamation he had filed against actor Kangana Ranaut last month.

Akhtar got quipped by Ranaut's lawyer concerning the allegations levelled by him against the actor. Responding to his questions, Javed Akhtar said she had not asked him to interfere in the vendetta between her and actor Hrithik Roshan. He also said he had nothing to do with the controversy between the two actors.

ALSO READ: Were Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan in love? Here's what late star's friend Samuel Haokip once said

In March 2016, Javed Akhtar reportedly called a meeting with Ranaut. He had told her not to get these things out in the open in front of the media and paparazzi. The infamous and ugly spat between Kangana and Hrithik had started around the same time.

When asked if Kangana had asked him directly or indirectly to intervene in the matter. In response to this, he replied that she had not. However, he added, "Kangana knew the agenda of meeting for which I had called her."

Akhtar said he had an idea of Hrithik and Ranaut's ongoing dispute, but it was of no consequence to him personally. He said, "I did not know Kangana personally but knew Hrithik and his father very well."

Akhtar agreed that Kangana and her sister Rangoli had come for the meeting at Dr Agarwal's request. He stressed that he hoped that Ranaut and her sister treated him as elder member of the film fraternity.

Akhtar added, "It is real that Kangana was not ready to listen to my words. She left the house with her elder sister Rangoli. It is not real to reveal that she was upset with my statement despite politely coming for the meeting." Akhtar added that Ranaut was not ready to listen to him and left his house.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhu Deva: 7 Bollywood actors who embraced late-life fatherhood