    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    The sequel to the smash film Kantara has been confirmed by director and actor Rishab Shetty. Here's the latest news on an upgrade.

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Kantara 2 has created a lot of buzz due to its positive reception from people throughout the country. Here's an important update about the film.  Kantara 2 is expected to hit theatres on August 27. According to reports, Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 will begin production over the next two months. The film is set to be released on August 27, 2023.

    Rishab planned to begin shooting in August, according to Hombale Films Founder Vijay Kiragandur, because a chunk of the project needed the rainy season. The sequel's budget is bigger than the original film's, which was shot on a shoestring budget yet became a huge success. 

    About Kantara 2
    According to reports, Rishab Shetty has completed the script for Kantara 2. The film is a prelude to Kantara, not a sequel. "What you've seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year," the actor and director said. While I was filming Kantara, the thought struck me. It's because Kantara's history is more complex. We are now delving more into the specifics. It would be premature to divulge anything about the film while research is still ongoing."

    Rishab began working on the film's script in March, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, and is now finished with the draught. He also stated that the film will hit theatres in 2024.

    About Kantara
    Kantara, located in coastal Karnataka, is based on the ritual dance genre known as Bhoota Kola. In the film, Rishab Shetty played the key character Kaadubettu Shiva and his father, with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil, and others. Vijay Kiragandur produces Kantara through his company Hombale Films.

