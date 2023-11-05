Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli's 35th birthday: Anushka Sharma showers her love on 'exceptional' hubby with heartwarming wish

    Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli turned a year older today and his wife actress Anushka Sharma has the cutest wish for him. 

    Virat Kohli's 35th birthday: Anushka Sharma showers her love on 'exceptional' hubby with heartwarming wish
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 35 years old today and she has the most adorable wish for him. She took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures expressing her love for him and that she always has his back. 

    The post had three pictures, the first was a screenshot of a news that had Virat's record of being the only cricketer to take a wicket on the 0th ball of his T20I career. The Second was a picture of him making a funny expression and the third will was of the couple taking a selfie together. 

    Sharing the post she wrote, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so. (SIC)"
     

    Virat Kohli's reaction to Anushka's post

    Virat Kohli was quick to respond to the post and commented heart and dancing emojis.

    World Cup 2023

    The former Indian caption will be playing the World Cup 2023 match today against South Africa. The world is waiting for him to score his 49th century as by this he will equal the legendary Sachin Tendular's record of centuries. 

    Virat and Anushka

    The couple got married in an intimate wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017, and welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021. 

