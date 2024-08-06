Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vijay's change of heart? Actor reportedly said he 'rushed retirement' after watching first copy of GOAT

    After watching the first copy of 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT) directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay reportedly said that he might have rushed his retirement. The actor is said to be very satisfied with the output of the movie.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Vijay, who is set to retire from acting to concentrate in politics, will be next seen in 'The Greatest of All Time' aka GOAT. However, there might be a fresh twist in his decision. Some reports claim that after watching the first copy of his movie directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay had said that he might have rushed his retirement. The actor is said to be very satisfied with the output of the movie. He has also said he should have done another movie with Venkat Prabhu before retiring.

    There were reports that de-aging technology would be used to show a much younger version Vijay, who will be seen in double role in 'GOAT'. Siddharth is handling the cinematography, while K Chandru and Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran are writing the screenplay.

    Vijay's previous film 'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was a huge success, grossing over Rs 620 crores worldwide. Vijay's performance as Parthiban in 'Leo' was also widely praised. The actor has been delivering back-to-back box office hits for years even for movies with mixed reviews. His absence from movies would indeed be a huge setback for Tamil film industry.

    After 'GOAT', Vijay will be doing another movie, directed by H Vinoth, before entering into politics full time. The movie, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69', will reportedly have an official launch soon with the makers working on the test look and first look poster.

