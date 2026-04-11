Vijay Deverakonda expressed anger over the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', recalling his own experience with piracy. Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and other stars also condemned the act, calling for swift action against the culprits.

Vijay Deverakonda voices resentment

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has voiced his resentment following the alleged leaks of Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Jana Nayagan'. Taking to his X handle, Vijay Deverakonda penned a long note, also revealing he has personally experienced the "pain and sense of loss" of a similar situation early in his career.

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"The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I've experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it's not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line," the actor wrote. https://x.com/TheDeverakonda/status/2042816511027613914

Deverakonda went on to emphasise the need to sort the matter out at the earliest and find the people behind it. "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn't it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film," he added.

Kamal Haasan calls out 'systemic failure'

Prior to his, actor-politician Kamal Haasan also called out the film leak, claiming it to be the "result of systemic failure. In a strong-worded X post, Haasan wrote, "The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over." https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2042644301872796082

He asserted that instances of piracy are an attack on the art and the artist, endangering the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, as well as the investments made by producers, exhibitors, and theatre owners. "Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past," he continued.

Film fraternity condemns leak

Many notable film figures have come forward to condemn the alleged leak of 'Jana Nayagan', including the likes of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Sivakarthikeyan.

Rajinikanth demands severe punishment

Taking to his X handle, Rajinikanth described the alleged leaks as "shocking" and "painful." He urges the government to impose strict punishment on the people responsible for the leaks. https://x.com/rajinikanth/status/2042621670465376520

"The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future," wrote Rajinikanth.

Chiranjeevi highlights impact on industry

Chiranjeevi penned a note for the Jana Nayagan makers while highlighting the expectations and efforts of people involved in cinema. "The unfortunate leak of Jana Nayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work," writes Chiranjeevi.

Actor Pooja Hegde, who is a part of the Vijay starrer 'Jana Nayagan', also reacted to the leak and added, "Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it."

Production house takes action against 'digital piracy'

Earlier, the film's production, KVN Productions, issued a strong statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked content. KVN Productions, which is backing the film, took to X on Friday evening to share a statement confirming that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, have been illegally circulated on social media and other platforms. The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and said they are taking the matter very seriously.

'Jana Nayagan', which is said to be Vijay's final film before his full-time move into politics, has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was initially slated to release during Pongal on January 9. (ANI)