Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday posing with Mike Tyson, enjoying Indian food and more

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has started shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Liger in the USA. The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead characters. Both the actor had a fan moment when they met Mike Tyson. They shared some interesting pictures with the boxing star.

Ananya shared a naughty picture of herself with Mike Tyson. In the picture she wrote, "We’re clearly getting along really well @miketyson #LIGER @thedeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @puriconnects @shubhamgosalia," she captioned the post. Yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda posted an interesting picture where he showed half profiles of himself and another half Mike Tyson. The picture hint at the theme of the movie.

Liger, which is a cross-breed of Lion and Tiger. This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special... #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson," he captioned the post.

Liger producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions also shared some BTS pictures from the film’s sets. It seems everyone is having fun with Mike Tyson’s company. Puri Jagannadh, who is the director, is also producing the film beside Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is said that Mike Tyson's humble nature has impressed the entire team of Liger. When the boxing star revealed that he loves Indian food, a special Indian lunch was soon organized for Mike Tyson. The lunch had Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Fish Tikka Masala, Garlic Naan and Mutton Biryani.

It is said that Mike Tyson's also asked for some other Indian dishes like Aloo Gobi, Palak Paneer, Samosa and Kebabs. The team was shocked to see his passion and love for Indian food. Tyson was pleased with the hospitality as well.

About the movie Liger: Mike Tyson will be playing a cameo in the film where he will be fighting with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger means a cross-breed of Lion plus Tiger.