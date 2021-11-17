  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday posing with Mike Tyson, enjoying Indian food and more

    Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has recently started shooting for Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. Both the actors have fan moment with the boxing star

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday posing with Mike Tyson, enjoying Indian food and more RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Boxing legend Mike Tyson has started shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Liger in the USA. The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead characters. Both the actor had a fan moment when they met Mike Tyson. They shared some interesting pictures with the boxing star.

    Ananya shared a naughty picture of herself with Mike Tyson. In the picture she wrote, "We’re clearly getting along really well @miketyson #LIGER @thedeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @puriconnects @shubhamgosalia," she captioned the post. Yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda posted an interesting picture where he showed half profiles of himself and another half Mike Tyson. The picture hint at the theme of the movie. 

    Liger, which is a cross-breed of Lion and Tiger. This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special... #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson," he captioned the post.

    Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda meets Mike Tyson; boxing legend's first look in a Telugu movie out
     

    Liger producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions also shared some BTS pictures from the film’s sets. It seems everyone is having fun with Mike Tyson’s company. Puri Jagannadh, who is the director, is also producing the film beside Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

    It is said that Mike Tyson's humble nature has impressed the entire team of Liger. When the boxing star revealed that he loves Indian food, a special Indian lunch was soon organized for Mike Tyson. The lunch had Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Fish Tikka Masala, Garlic Naan and Mutton Biryani. 

    It is said that Mike Tyson's also asked for some other Indian dishes like Aloo Gobi, Palak Paneer, Samosa and Kebabs. The team was shocked to see his passion and love for Indian food. Tyson was pleased with the hospitality as well.

    About the movie Liger: Mike Tyson will be playing a cameo in the film where he will be fighting with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger means a cross-breed of Lion plus Tiger. 

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy drb

    Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes drb

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Spider Man No Way Home Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out SCJ

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out

    Recent Stories

    Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy drb

    Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan 2 NASA Lunar Orbiter gcw

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan-2 and NASA's Lunar Orbiter

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19024 ft in Ladakh gcw

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19,024 ft in Ladakh

    Kartarpur Corridor reopens norms to be followed how to book for pilgrimage gcw

    As Kartarpur Corridor reopens; take a look at norms to be followed & how to book for pilgrimage

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes drb

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon