    Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'happily' agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'

    Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' reflects his admiration for Rajkumar Hirani's storytelling. His emotional connection to the film and its themes of homecoming resonate deeply, showcasing his versatile talent

    Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'happily' agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal stands out as a gem, his recent cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. Despite his limited screen time as Sukhi, Kaushal's portrayal, particularly in the poignant self-immolation scene, resonated deeply with audiences.

    In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his decision to take on the cameo role in 'Dunki,' citing a profound emotional connection to the film as his primary motivation.

    Speaking to The Week, Kaushal revealed that his admiration for director Rajkumar Hirani played a pivotal role in his decision. He expressed his eagerness to be a part of Hirani's storytelling, emphasizing his respect for the filmmaker's craft both as an audience member and an actor. 'I just so wanted to be a part of his film because he is genuinely a director I admire, and I love his kind of storytelling as an audience and as an actor,' Kaushal remarked.

    The actor's involvement in 'Dunki' came about through a serendipitous conversation between his father, Sham Kaushal, and Rajkumar Hirani, who served as the action director on the film. Hirani expressed a desire for an actor with qualities similar to Vicky Kaushal for a pivotal scene involving self-immolation. Upon learning of this conversation, Kaushal wasted no time in reaching out to Hirani, expressing his interest in the role without even hearing the script.

    ALSO READ: Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale

    Kaushal's emotional connection to 'Dunki' deepened when he watched the film for the first time during a screening. Despite knowing only his part, he found himself deeply moved by the film's portrayal of Punjab and the universal theme of homecoming. 'So when I was watching the film, I was very nervous, unsure if my performance was satisfactory,' Kaushal shared. 'But, for the first time, I felt the same emotion through a film.'

    The actor also praised Hirani's depiction of Punjab, noting its vibrant and colorful charm after a long absence from the cinematic landscape. He singled out a poignant scene featuring Taapsee Pannu as particularly special, emphasizing its emotional resonance.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
