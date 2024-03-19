Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale

Randeep Hooda is no stranger to diving deep into his roles, as evidenced by his portrayal in films like 'Sarbjit' and his involvement in a Rajkumar Santoshi project that never came to fruition. Now, as he prepares for his directorial debut in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' where he also stars, Randeep Hooda's dedication to his craft shines through once again.

The actor recently shared a photo showcasing his dramatic physical transformation for the role, leaving fans awestruck. Many couldn't help but draw comparisons to the transformative prowess of Hollywood legend Christian Bale.

In preparation for portraying the legendary character of Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda embarked on a strict diet regimen. According to producer Anand Pandit, He weighed 86 kilograms when he first visited the office with Sandeep Singh. Determined to fully inhabit the character, He committed himself wholeheartedly. He limited his diet to just one date and one glass of milk per day for four months until filming wrapped up.

Initially, Mahesh Manjrekar was set to direct the film, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to step down. Pandit suggested to Randeep Hooda that he take on the directorial reins himself, given his profound dedication to the character of Veer Savarkar. He embraced the challenge and delivered a commendable performance.

Pandit expressed confidence that the film would shed more light on the life and legacy of Veer Savarkar, thanks to Randeep Hooda's passionate portrayal. 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' co-produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in prominent roles.

Randeep Hooda's commitment to his role and his directorial debut not only showcase his versatility as an actor but also highlight the power of cinema to bring historical figures to life. As anticipation builds for the release of 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.