Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale

    Randeep Hooda's incredible physical makeover for 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' stuns fans, with his commitment likened to Christian Bale's renowned transformations---by Niranjana Ms

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Randeep Hooda is no stranger to diving deep into his roles, as evidenced by his portrayal in films like 'Sarbjit' and his involvement in a Rajkumar Santoshi project that never came to fruition. Now, as he prepares for his directorial debut in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' where he also stars, Randeep Hooda's dedication to his craft shines through once again.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

    The actor recently shared a photo showcasing his dramatic physical transformation for the role, leaving fans awestruck. Many couldn't help but draw comparisons to the transformative prowess of Hollywood legend Christian Bale.

    ALSO READ: Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown

    In preparation for portraying the legendary character of Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda embarked on a strict diet regimen. According to producer Anand Pandit, He weighed 86 kilograms when he first visited the office with Sandeep Singh. Determined to fully inhabit the character,  He committed himself wholeheartedly. He limited his diet to just one date and one glass of milk per day for four months until filming wrapped up.

    Initially, Mahesh Manjrekar was set to direct the film, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to step down. Pandit suggested to  Randeep Hooda that he take on the directorial reins himself, given his profound dedication to the character of Veer Savarkar.   He embraced the challenge and delivered a commendable performance.

    Pandit expressed confidence that the film would shed more light on the life and legacy of Veer Savarkar, thanks to  Randeep Hooda's passionate portrayal. 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' co-produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in prominent roles.

    Randeep Hooda's commitment to his role and his directorial debut not only showcase his versatility as an actor but also highlight the power of cinema to bring historical figures to life. As anticipation builds for the release of 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys creates history; enters into Rs 200 crore club globally rkn

    Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys creates history; enters into Rs 200 crore club globally

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown NIR

    Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham confronts against Abhishek Banerjee in action thriller showdown

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more ATG

    Who is Jung Joon Young? K-Pop Star freed after 5 years in prison; Read more

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay's car damaged amid huge fan turnout in Kerala; WATCH

    I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa ATG

    'I drove myself back..', Farhan Akhtar recalls getting dumped by his girlfriend while on a trip to Goa

    Recent Stories

    Football Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now osf

    Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH) vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH)

    Football Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits osf

    Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits

    Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys creates history; enters into Rs 200 crore club globally rkn

    Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys creates history; enters into Rs 200 crore club globally

    India s former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joins BJP gcw

    India's former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joins BJP

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon