Tom Hardy has opened up about his declining health, revealing that years of intense physical roles and injuries have left his body "falling to bits."

Hollywood star Tom Hardy, who has starred in bracing performances in movies such as Venom and Mad Max: Fury Road, has spoken out about his worsening physical health. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old revealed his body is "falling to bits" after a series of injuries and illnesses impacted his everyday life and work.

Venom actor Tom Hardy Health Issues

In an Esquire magazine interview, Hardy outlined the various health problems he has been struggling with:

Two knee operations following injuries from jiu-jitsu training and stunts.

A herniated disc in his spine, resulting in persistent pain.

Sciatica, an illness that results in nerve pain down his legs.

Plantar fasciitis, inflammation of the tissue in his foot, which causes movement to be agony.

A torn hip tendon, further hampering his mobility.

Official Statement: Hardy's View on Growing Old

Speaking about his body's decline, Hardy acknowledged: "It's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better."

Despite his struggles, he remains optimistic about exploring alternative treatments, including homeopathic remedies and stem cell therapy. When asked if he would consider stem cell treatments, Hardy responded: "Probably, yeah. If it comes down to the wire and it seems the sensible thing to do, I’ll take advice."

Career Reflections and Changing Priorities

Hardy also discussed how his goals have changed over the years. He said: "I've done a little bit in every single genre I've ever wanted to do. I've played on some big fields, done some stinkers, done some cool things, and worked with amazing people. I'm not retiring, but I'm asking myself—what do I want to do next?"

He accepted that the physical aspects of his job have taken their toll, saying: “Your knees are going, your hair's coming out, your teeth are crooked, you're nearly 50… Maybe it's a self-worth thing, maybe it's not completing school, maybe it's not being good enough. But all this 'I'll show, I'll show'… Show who? Nobody cares! I know I can do it. Well then, relax.”

Tom Hardy's frank admissions regarding his deteriorating health provide a candid insight into the physical price paid by his acting career. Despite being committed to acting, he is also readjusting priorities and finding different means to safeguard his well-being. Supporters keep faith with him, expecting he discovers suitable remedies to tackle his health issues.