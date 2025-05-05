Aishwarya Rai’s response to host remains one of the most memorable moments in celebrity interviews. Her ability to handle criticism with grace.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the ever-all-time Bollywood favorite actress, has never at any point stepped aside or blushed in stepping forward graciously and confidently to the world stage. But on an earlier visit to The Late Show with David Letterman, she had to endure a line-up of heavy-handed and condescending questions that everyone found in poor taste. Her scathing and acidic comments are now the stuff of legend, as she received accolades for refusing to be bullied.

Aishwarya Rai slammed hollywood hosts

While campaigning for her film Bride and Prejudice, Aishwarya Rai was requested to go on David Letterman's show. The interview got off to a good start, but it all went wrong once Letterman quizzed her on whether she still lived with her parents. He did it in a tone as if it was some long-standing tradition, implying Indian society was medieval on this.

Aishwarya's Iconic Response

Before the host could regain composure, Aishwarya fired back with a mix of sarcasm and wit, stating: "It's fine to live with parents because it is also typical in India that we don't need to make reservations with our parents for dinner."

The audience clapped for her and cheered at her witty reply as she successfully diffused the host's attempt at presenting her culture in a foreign manner.

The Impact of Her Words

Aishwarya's reaction had won the heart of Indians as well as world public, appreciating her mannerisms while opposing stereotypes with wise perception. Her section went viral since people favored her for having maintained Western misconception away from Indian norms.

This was not the first instance that an Indian celebrity endured ignorant comments on global forums. Several Bollywood actors, such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, have also had to inform Western media about Indian culture and customs.