Using Rajab's phone call recording, the film depicts her final hours trapped in a shelled vehicle. Executive producers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara attended the premiere, supporting the film alongside producers like Brad Pitt.

Venice [Italy]: 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2025, and turned out to be a huge emotional event after it received an over 20-minute standing ovation by the attendees after screening, reported Variety. The movie is directed by Tunisian director Kouther Ben Hania. It tells the story of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, who was killed in the early stages of the war in Gaza. According to Variety, the standing ovation was the longest of the festival so far. The film is expected to be a frontrunner for the Golden Lion at the festival. According to Variety, the film recounts the tale of Rajab while she was fleeing with her family from Gaza City in January 2024. The car Rajab was travelling in was shelled, killing her uncle, aunt, and three cousins.



She was left stranded for hours in the vehicle while on the phone with the Palestinian Red Cross Society as paramedics attempted to rescue her. When she was eventually reached, both Rajab and the paramedics were found dead, with media investigations concluding that an Israeli tank had likely fired 335 rounds into the car. The phone recording of Rajab's voice is used in the film, according to Variety. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who are executive producers of the film, were in attendance and held a photo of Rajab on the red carpet with the filmmaking team. As the Venice Film Festival started, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' was boarded by the likes of Brad Pitt, Phoenix and Mara as producers. Phoenix and Mara were present at the press conference to show their support. The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival is currently taking place at the barrier island called Lido till September 6, 2025. Recently, Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' was also screened at the Venice Film Festival 2025.