    Vela Pre-release Teaser: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on November 10

    The pre-release teaser of Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer Vela has been released by the makers of the movie on social media. The movie is directed by Shyam Sasi.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Vela'. The movie will hit theaters on November 10. Meanwhile, the pre-release teaser for the movie has been released by the makers of the movie on social media. The movie also stars Sunny Wayne in the lead role. The movie is an upcoming crime drama featuring him and Sunny Wayne in captivating roles that promise to enthrall the audience in theaters. 

     

    The movie is directed by debutant Shyam Shashi. The screenplay is done by M. Sajas. Aditi Balan is playing the female lead in this film. The movie is produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

    The film, which has been shot in and around Palakkad, tells the story of a police control room. Vela's trailer and songs made it to YouTube's trending list. Shane Nigam plays the role of a police officer in this film. Siddharth Bharathan will also play a crucial role in this film. The audio rights to the movie have been acquired by T Series. The movie is co-produced by Badusha Productions.

    The other crew includes Cinematography by Mahesh Bhuvanend and Suresh Rajan, Executive producer Sunil Singh, Production controller Prashanth Narayanan, Project designer Liber Dad Films, Music by Sam CS, Sound Design by Vicki and Kishan, and final mixing by MR Ramakrishnan. The Art Direction by Binoy Thalakulathur, Costume Design by Dhanya Balakrishnan, Choreography by Kumar Shanti, Finance Controller by Agnivesh, Production Executives by AB Benny, Ousepachan, Liju Naderi, Production Manager by Mansoor, Chief Associate Director by Prashant Ezhavan, Associate Directors by Tanvin Naseer, Shine Krishna, Assistant Directors by Abhilash PB, Adith H Prasad, Shinoz, Makeup by Amal Chandran, Action: PC Stunts, Designs by Tooni John, Stills Shuhaib SBK, Publicity by Old Mangs, PRO by Pratish Shekhar.
     

