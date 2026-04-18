Actor Varun Tej shared a health update after undergoing surgery for a knee fracture. He thanked fans for their support and is now focused on recovery. His sister Niharika revealed the injury happened while practicing for his upcoming film 'Bhari'.

Actor Varun Tej, who reportedly sustained a knee fracture and underwent surgery a few days ago, on Saturday shared his health update with his fans and social media followers.

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In a note, he thanked his well-wishers for checking on him. Varun also mentioned that the procedure went smoothly and he is now focusing on recovery. "Thank you to everyone who reached out with concern and support. It truly means a lot.The procedure went well, and I'm focused on recovery and getting back to full strength. Grateful to my doctors for their care and guidance. I'll be back in action soon...stronger than before. Love, Varun Tej," read the note. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXRkLumkW79/

Shortly after he shared his health update, fans flooded the comment section with get well soon messages. "Take care anna wishing you a very speedy recovery," an Instagram user commented. "Wish You Speedy Recovery Varun Anna," another netizen wrote.

Niharika Konidela on Varun Tej's injury

Earlier this week, Varun's sister Niharika Konidela took to Instagram to share an update about his health.

In the statement, Niharika revealed that Varun is ecovering under medical supervision. The statement read, "My brother recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film Bhari. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision."

The statement further read, "We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health. We truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time."

Reportedly, Varun sustained the injury while prepping for his upcoming film 'Bhari'. (ANI)