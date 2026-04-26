Varun Dhawan shared a BTS rehearsal video for the song 'Wow' from his film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. The post highlights the hard work behind the dance. The film is a rom-com directed by his father David Dhawan and is set to release on May 22.

With the release of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' getting closer, Varun Dhawan has given fans a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse into the hard work that went into the film's energetic dance track 'Wow.' The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rehearsal video from the practice sessions of the song. While the final version may look effortless on screen, the clip showed the hours of preparation, sweat and repetition that go into making a high-energy dance number come alive.

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In the video, Varun is seen rehearsing with Aryan Patra, a member of choreographer Bosco Martis' team. The actor can be seen practising the moves with focus and intensity, giving fans a closer look at the effort behind the performance. Sharing the clip, Varun summed it up in one line that many performers relate to: "The work that nobody sees makes the step which everyone sees." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXl9YbrDIRS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section to praise not just dance moves but also the dedication behind them.

About the Film and its Music

The fast-paced track features a catchy rhythm and has been sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Ajnali and Machhrai.

The film also marks the return of director David Dhawan to the big screen after six years. His last directorial venture was Coolie No. 1, which also starred Varun Dhawan alongside Sara Ali Khan. Hai 'Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is said to be a mix of comedy, romance and drama, a genre David Dhawan is widely known for.

For Varun, the film marks both a reunion with his father David Dhawan and a return to the romantic-comedy space that fans have often loved him in. It will also be his second release of the year after 'Border 2.' The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22. (ANI)