Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it"

Vaibhavi Merchant is a highly respected choreographer in the Hindi film industry, known for her innovative dance sequences for over 20 years. She has received a National Award for her outstanding contributions. Her choreography in films like Dhoom 3 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been widely praised, and she recently worked on the successful Leke Prabhu Ka Naam for Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In a recent interview with DNA, Vaibhavi shared her experiences working with Bollywood's biggest stars and addressed a controversy surrounding the song "Besharam Rang" from the movie Pathaan. The song, which she choreographed, faced criticism for the color of Deepika Padukone's bikini, with some suggesting communal undertones due to its saffron color.

Vaibhavi acknowledged the criticism, stating that she has become immune to both praise and criticism. “I have become immune to both criticism and praise. You get to know that a majority of people have liked it and there are a handful who will troll out whether it is part of their nature or their agenda. Whatever happened with Besharam Rang, eventually in hindsight, it did what it needed to do, which is it generated not just a conversation but created havoc. The good part is that the people who believed in it were answering on all our behalf, people realized that it is completely baseless and unnecessary,"

Reflecting on the situation, she expressed amusement at the trivial nature of the criticism, emphasizing that there are more important global issues than the color of an actress's costume.

Returning to her recent work, Vaibhavi discussed her collaboration with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She mentioned her long-standing association with Katrina and praised her growth and work ethic since their early collaborations. Addressing the challenge of choreographing Salman Khan's dance, Vaibhavi explained that it's always a challenge to create steps that go beyond his comfort zone in terms of body language and structure She further stated that as Bollywood cinema aims to showcase superstars in larger-than-life roles, she always strive to accomplish that.

