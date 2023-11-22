Animal: Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," which faced criticism for their portrayal of women. Despite the controversy, Ranbir Kapoor has praised these films as "incredibly powerful and impactful."

In a recent interview with Variety, Ranbir explained why he chose to be part of "Animal." He admitted to watching "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" but emphasized that his decision was based on something else. He stated, "“Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga,”

When asked about similarities between his character in "Animal" and the ones played by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda the actor said, “Character in Animal does possess some of the traits typically associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists. He (Ranbir Kapoor’s character) is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects. However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character. While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human… So, while my character in Animal shares some similarities with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous protagonists, there are also distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right,”

"Animal" is Ranbir Kapoor's first film with Rashmika Mandanna. Besides the lead pair, the movie features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in significant roles. The teaser suggests that Ranbir's character's emotional attachment leads him towards becoming a gangster, eventually confronting his nemesis, played by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father in the film. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, "Animal" is set to hit theaters on December 1, competing with Vicky Kaushal’s "Sam Bahadur" at the box office.