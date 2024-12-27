TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition

Srishty Rode, an actress and Bigg Boss 12 contestant, stated that she was brought to the hospital in Amsterdam after being seriously ill while on vacation. The actress posted pictures from the hospital on Instagram.

Srishty Rode stated that she was brought to the hospital in Amsterdam after being seriously ill while on vacation. The actress resorted to social media to describe her harrowing story, writing that she was unsure whether she would be allowed to return to India.

Srishty, who had been sharing pictures from her Amsterdam trip on Instagram wrote, "I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared — something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home."

She went on to say, "My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better."

"I want to thank everyone who reached out while I was away from social media. Your support means the world to me. I’m so grateful for all of you, and I’ll be back stronger soon," she finished.

Along with the statement, she released a series of hospital images in which she was seen breathing with external oxygen support. As soon as she posted the photo, friends and admirers of the actress left comments with prayers and wishes for a rapid recovery.

Srishty has worked on various television series, including Yeh Ishq Haaye, Choti Bahu 2, Punar Vivah, and Ishqbaaz. After Bigg Boss 12, she briefly appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

