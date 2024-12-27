TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition

Srishty Rode, an actress and Bigg Boss 12 contestant, stated that she was brought to the hospital in Amsterdam after being seriously ill while on vacation. The actress posted pictures from the hospital on Instagram.

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Srishty Rode stated that she was brought to the hospital in Amsterdam after being seriously ill while on vacation. The actress resorted to social media to describe her harrowing story, writing that she was unsure whether she would be allowed to return to India.

Srishty, who had been sharing pictures from her Amsterdam trip on Instagram wrote, "I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared — something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home."

Also Read: Inside Varun Dhawan's luxurious Mumbai home (PHOTOS)

She went on to say, "My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better."

Also Read: Varun to Keerthy: Know Baby John cast's educational background

"I want to thank everyone who reached out while I was away from social media. Your support means the world to me. I’m so grateful for all of you, and I’ll be back stronger soon," she finished.

Along with the statement, she released a series of hospital images in which she was seen breathing with external oxygen support. As soon as she posted the photo, friends and admirers of the actress left comments with prayers and wishes for a rapid recovery.

Srishty has worked on various television series, including Yeh Ishq Haaye, Choti Bahu 2, Punar Vivah, and Ishqbaaz. After Bigg Boss 12, she briefly appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92: From Sunny Deol to Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood pays tribute NTI

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92: From Sunny Deol to Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood pays tribute

Pushpa 2: The Rule smashes records, becomes the fastest Indian film to reach Rs 1700 crore NTI

Pushpa 2: The Rule smashes records, becomes the fastest Indian film to reach Rs 1700 crore

Hina Khan makes strong return to screen with 'Grihalaxmi' after breast cancer battle NTI

Hina Khan makes strong return to screen with 'Grihalaxmi' after breast cancer battle

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar hints at quitting films amid Allu Arjun's ongoing controversy; Read on NTI

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar hints at quitting films amid Allu Arjun's ongoing controversy; Read on

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun: Has Stardom Sparked Transformation or Controversy?

Pushpa on Fire : From Humble Beginnings to Headlines: Is Allu Arjun’s Success Tarnished by Attitude?

Recent Stories

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him NTI

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him NTI

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn? AJR

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn?

Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs RBA

Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs

Year Ender 2024: India's defence exports up 32.5% at Rs 21,083 crore vkp

Year Ender 2024: India's defence exports up 32.5% at Rs 21,083 crore

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon