Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmed Wedding: Actress looked elegant in her mother's red embroidered saree - SEE PICS

Swara Bhasker has shared several pictures with Fahad Ahmad, their family members, and friends as they celebrated their union on Thursday.

Swara Bhasker has shared more pictures and videos with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad as they celebrated their union after registering their marriage at a court. The actor revealed that she wore her mom's saree and jewelry for the occasion. She also hailed the Special Marriage Act and shared celebratory pictures of her and Fahad from the court.

In the first picture, Swara Bhasker looks radiant as a new bride as she signs the marriage certificate with her husband, Fahad Ahmed. Swara Bhasker wore her mother's red saree. The saree has a silver embroidered detailing lace work. Her blouse was a white half-sleeved blouse that also had detailed floral design work on it.

She accessorized her outfit with her mother's jewelry which included a gold maang tika, two gold bangles, a diamond nose ring, and diamond finger rings on both hands.

Swara Bhasker got married under the Special Marriage Act to hubby Fahad Ahmed. She got married with the presence of only a few close friends and family on Thursday.

Swara Bhasker enhanced her bridal look with a bold red-colored lip shade on her lips and a red bindi on her forehead.

