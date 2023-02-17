Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmed Wedding: Actress looked elegant in her mother's red embroidered saree - SEE PICS

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker has shared several pictures with Fahad Ahmad, their family members, and friends as they celebrated their union on Thursday.

    Image: Swara Bhasker / Twitter

    Swara Bhasker has shared more pictures and videos with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad as they celebrated their union after registering their marriage at a court. 

    The actor revealed that she wore her mom's saree and jewelry for the occasion. She also hailed the Special Marriage Act and shared celebratory pictures of her and Fahad from the court.

    ALSO READ: Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs

    Image: Swara Bhasker / Twitter

    In the first picture, Swara Bhasker looks radiant as a new bride as she signs the marriage certificate with her husband, Fahad Ahmed. Swara Bhasker wore her mother's red saree. The saree has a silver embroidered detailing lace work. Her blouse was a white half-sleeved blouse that also had detailed floral design work on it.

    Image: Swara Bhasker / Twitter

    She accessorized her outfit with her mother's jewelry which included a gold maang tika, two gold bangles, a diamond nose ring, and diamond finger rings on both hands.

    Image: Swara Bhasker / Instagram

    Swara Bhasker got married under the Special Marriage Act to hubby Fahad Ahmed. She got married with the presence of only a few close friends and family on Thursday.

    Image: Swara Bhasker / Twitter

    Swara Bhasker enhanced her bridal look with a bold red-colored lip shade on her lips and a red bindi on her forehead.

    Image: Swara Bhasker / Twitter

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed look happy and glowing in the pictures like a picture-perfect couple. The actress will start the intense preparation for a much-awaited grand wedding in March from now onwards.

    ALSO READ: After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video RBA

    Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise, sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video

    Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad Wedding Netizens notice actress mother in law sad face say Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi RBA

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Wedding: Netizens notice actress’ mother-in-law sad face; say, ‘Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi’

    Setback to Dileep: SC says prosecution can reexamine Manju Warrier in actress assault case vma

    Setback to Dileep: SC says prosecution can re-examine Manju Warrier in actress assault case

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie'

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video RBA

    Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise, sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video

    Vladimir Putin's aide Marina Yankina, who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16 storeys AJR

    Vladimir Putin's aide Marina Yankina, who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after falling from 16 storeys

    football saudi pro league Hold, set, shoot Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun snt

    'Hold, set, shoot!': Al-Nassr's Ronaldo gears up to continue goal-scoring spree against Al-Taawoun

    MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details - adt

    MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman claims BJP promoting radicalised elements gcw

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman, claims BJP promoting radicalised elements

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon