    Know how much Malaika Arora earns through Instagram? Her fees will blow your mind!

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 8:05 AM IST

    Malaika Arora is one of the Bollywood divas who have made it huge over the years. The actor, who has a strong presence on social media, charges a bomb for a single post.

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    One of the hottest divas of the Hindi film industry, Malaika Arora shares a huge fan following on social media. The actor is one of the most followed celebrities of all time, especially on Instagram. Whether it is for her fitness tips, yoga asanas or her chic fashion, Malaika is an inspiration to many women who want to lead a healthy, fit and fashionable lifestyle like hers. Even at 48, Malaika can put many young actresses to shame with her stunning looks and fitter body. While the actor continues to gain more and more followers on a daily basis, do you know how much she earns through a single post on social media? Her fees for online promotions will surely blow your mind; check out:

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Malaika Arora rose to fame after she did her first ever dance number in Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Dil Se’. It was none other than AR Rahman’s song ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’ that gave her massive popularity in the Hindi audience. In one of the super hit songs of the 90s, she was featured opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan, where the two danced atop a movie train.

    It was since ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’ that Malaika Arora got herself identified as one of the hottest dancers in the Hindi film industry. From there onwards, she went on to do a number of dance numbers including ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Dabangg’.

    If reports are to be believed, Malaika Arora reportedly charges Rs 1.78 crore per item number that she performs in a film. Later in her career, Malaika gained popularity as a renowned celebrity judge who was seen in multiple reality TV shows.

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Speaking of her fees, while Malaika Arora charges Rs 1.78 crores per song reportedly, she also earns a huge chunk of money from social media promotions. As per reports, Malaika charges anything around Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per post for the promotions that she does on social media, particularly, Instagram.

