    Shamshera Advance Booking: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has already collected

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 7:40 AM IST

    As the advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ has begun, the film has already earned a good chunk of money. It is expected that the film will beat Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in terms of its collection.

    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the screens after four years, with his first release since the pandemic, ‘Shamshera’. Thanks to the massive promotions that have been done by the star cast of the film for the promotions that the excitement regarding the film has more than doubled. Hitting the theatres on the coming Friday, the advance booking of the film has started already. Looks like, the film is already receiving a great response from it.

    According to the reports, the film earned at least a couple of crores on the first day of its advance booking. Going by the reports, ‘Shamshera’ has done a business of Rs 2.06 crores on the first day from advance bookings. And this figure seems better than the earnings of recent Hindi films. In terms of language breakup, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer film has earned about Rs 2.02 crores in the Hindi language. At the same time, in the Telugu language, the film has done a business of about Rs 4 lakhs.

    Looking at the film's earnings in advance booking, it can be said that the film can leave behind Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. The Anees Bazmee-helmed horror comedy has been the biggest Hindi blockbuster of this year, so far, even in terms of advance booking. But, after looking at the response that ‘Shamshera’ is receiving in advance booking, looks like Ranbir Kapoor will be able to beat Kartik Aaryan’s film which had earned around Rs 6.60 crores from advance booking.

    At the same time, talking about the box office predictions of the film, a large number of viewers have expressed their desire to see this film. This is the reason why it is believed that the film can have a great opening on the first day. If reports are to be believed, the first-day collection of 'Shamshera' will be one of the best opening films of the year 2022. It is expected that this film can earn more than Rs 10 crores on the first day.

    Helmed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ will see Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time; he will be seen both, as the father and as the son. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as ‘Daroga Shuddh Singh’ and Vaani Kapoor as ‘Sona’. The film will hit the theatres on July 22.

