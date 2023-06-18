BTS singer Jeon Jungkook draws curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show

With a spectacular fireworks display, TS singer Jeon Jungkook brought the nearly three-week-long FESTA 2023 celebrations to a finale. The singer, who is presently in Los Angeles for a global tour, provided the narration for the Seoul fireworks display, moving many to tears. As the sky filled with fireworks and some of BTS' biggest hits, including Boy With Luv, Butterfly, Spring Day, DNA, Idol, Fake Love, Mic Drop, and Run BTS, played in between his narration, Jungkook engaged the audience and reflected on their 10-year journey together.

He began the special fireworks show by telling fans, “I’m BTS Jungkook. It’s already been 10 years since we’ve been with you. As we’ve spent year after year with ARMY, wearying summer has turned into something full of hope. As today is a special day, we would like to decorate our summer night with beautiful fireworks, putting love and gratitude into it. I hope this glow (fireworks) can reach all who support us, so you’re happier today. Shall we start now?"

The end of the play, when Jungkook said, "Like how the fireworks light up the dark night in a beautiful way, thank you for lighting up our nights brightly when we had nothing," brought the audience to tears even though they had liked the performance very much. Along with presenting the fireworks display, Jungkook made news earlier in the day when he called RM pretending to be a fan and somewhat succeeded in fooling him. It's 5 PM, I'm Kim Namjun, The Golden Maknae called Namjoon during his unique radio show-style concert.