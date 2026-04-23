Actor Vasanth Ravi, after casting his vote in Chennai, urged people to vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Other prominent personalities like Suriya, Rajinikanth, and MK Stalin were also seen voting amid encouraging turnout across the state.

Actor Vasanth Ravi on Thursday arrived at the Stella Maris College polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The actor, while speaking to ANI, urged people to step out and take part in the democratic process and also made a humble appeal to those who had still not voted.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stressing that "every vote counts," he encouraged people to use their chance to choose their leader and not miss the opportunity. "I think people out there in their homes who haven't cast their votes yet, please come in and cast your votes. Every vote counts. I still see a lot of names on the list that have not turned out yet," he told ANI.

"Please come in. It's a very important election, and I would say this is the power you have on this day to choose your leader, so don't miss that opportunity. That's my humble request," he added.

Prominent Personalities Cast Their Ballots

Earlier in the day, actors Suriya and Jyothika also cast their votes in the state. Several prominent leaders and personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, actors Rajinikanth and Dhruv Vikram, were also seen voting during the day.

Encouraging Voter Turnout Across Districts

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded encouraging numbers across many districts. Namakkal led the state with 76.43%, closely followed by Karur at 76.08%, Salem at 75.79%, Erode at 75.61%, and Tiruppur at 75.38%.

Other districts such as Dharmapuri (74.68%), Dindigul (74.35%), Kancheepuram (72.51%), Coimbatore (71.16%), Kallakurichi (71.11%), and Tiruchirappalli (71.05%) also reflected steady voter.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. (ANI)