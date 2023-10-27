Throwback: Why did Shah Rukh Khan playfully refuse to ever date Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor?

Shah Rukh Khan joked about dating Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor on "Koffee With Karan" after their candid discussion about Ranbir Kapoor, adding humor to the show's legacy

In a throwback to an older episode of the popular talk show "Koffee With Karan," Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a witty comment regarding dating Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. The show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, recently returned for its eighth season, and the first guests were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. As the new season kicked off, it led many to reminisce about past appearances by these actors on the show.

Deepika Padukone had previously appeared on the show with Sonam Kapoor, shortly after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. During that episode, the two actresses openly discussed Ranbir, making occasional jabs at him. Sonam expressed her opinion that Ranbir wasn't a good boyfriend, while Deepika humorously suggested that he should endorse a condom brand. These comments added fuel to the speculations surrounding Ranbir's relationships.

In a subsequent appearance on "Koffee With Karan," Shah Rukh Khan was asked by Karan whether he would consider dating Deepika or Sonam. In response, Shah Rukh Khan quipped, "I would have dated them both before I saw your show. But now, I can't. Because if we break up and they bitch about me like they did with Ranbir, I'll die."

The joint appearance of Sonam and Deepika on the show had created quite a buzz, both within the industry and among fans. It remains memorable for its candid discussions and witty remarks. However, it's worth noting that all the actors involved, including Ranbir and Deepika, have since become good friends. In her recent appearance on the show, Deepika even acknowledged having great on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.