The trailer for 'The Wrecking Crew', starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, has been released. The action-comedy, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, follows two estranged half-brothers and will premiere on Prime Video on January 28.

The wait is finally over! The trailer for Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's 'The Wrecking Crew' was unveiled on Thursday. In the trailer, we see Momoa and Bautista fighting off Yakuza, zooming down the freeway in high-speed car chases, and avoiding certain death in hectic gun battles. In one scene, co-star Stephen Root tells Bautista's James, "I guarantee you'll end up poking a bear that doesn't want to be poked." Bautista grumbles back, "Take my word for it when I tell you that I'm the bear," as per Variety.

'The Wrecking Crew' Cast and Director

'The Wrecking Crew' is directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The film also features Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Root and Morena Baccarin.

Official Synopsis

The film's official synopsis reads, "In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) are forced to reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to wreck anything that gets in their way."

Prime Video Release Date

Audience can watch the film from January 28 onwards on Prime Video. (ANI)