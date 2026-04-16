Filming has begun for the fourth season of HBO's 'The White Lotus', which will be set on the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival. The story follows new guests and staff, with the cast expected to walk the festival's red carpet.

The highly anticipated fourth season of Mike White's hit series 'The White Lotus' is set to feature the Cannes Film Festival as the shooting for the series begins, reported Variety.

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The highly anticipated fourth season of Mike White's hit series will be set during the star-studded celebration of cinema, HBO confirmed on Wednesday, as it announced that filming had officially begun on the French Riviera.

Synopsis and Setting

"The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival," the official synopsis reads, as quoted by Variety.

Hotels featured include the Airelles Chateau de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap and the Hotel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes.

In addition to Cannes, the season will film in St. Tropez, Monaco and Paris, though the story will remain set in the Cote d'Azur.

Production at Cannes

According to Variety, the 'White Lotus' production will be on the ground during the entire Cannes Film Festival, while the cast will be there for three or four days during the second week of the fest and are expected to walk the red carpet at least once, according to a source.

According to Variety, 'The White Lotus' Season 4 would film in France at five-star hotels in Paris and the French Riviera, precisely at the Airelles Chateau de la Messardière. The makers have shared a video of the commencement of shooting in the film. It featured grand sets and cameras, signifying the big budget of the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

Star-Studded Cast Revealed

The full cast for Season 4 consists of Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

Creative Team

'The White Lotus' is created, written, directed and executive produced by White, with other executive producers including David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

This Year's Cannes Film Festival

Meanwhile, this year's Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 12 to 23 and will feature new films from Asghar Farhadi, Pedro Almodovar, Ira Sachs, Hirokazu Kore-eda and more, as well as tributes to Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson. (ANI)

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