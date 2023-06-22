Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' & 'Escape to Victory' are must watch

    In this episode of The Weekend Binge, Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings to you his top 2 picks to binge on this upcoming weekend.

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' & 'Escape to Victory' are must watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the June 24-25 weekend.

    1) Love to Love You, Donna Summer: As new generations of celebrities join the halls of fame, the practises and politics of celebrity will continue to be of enduring interest in popular culture. Brooklyn Sudano, Donna Summer's daughter, and Roger Ross Williams co-directed "Love to Love You, Donna Summer," which uses this timeless fascination as a springboard but functions more intimately as a daughter's retrospective. The documentary follows Donna Summer's professional journey from her employment in Germany to her renown in the United States, interspersed with tales from her private life.

    2) Escape to Victory, 1981: This film, which is set during World War II, is about the game that connects everyone. Capt. Robert Hatch (Stallone), Cpl. Luis Fernandez (Pelé), and Capt. John Colby (Caine) are among the Allied POWs who establish a football squad to compete against the German National squad in the then-Nazi-occupied Paris in an effort to flee the concentration camp. The classic movie stars Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallon, Pelé.

    Here's RJ Niladri telling you what 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' and 'Escape to Victory' are a must-watch this weekend:

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt ATG

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements ADC

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements

    TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details vma

    TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana MSW

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to add new feature which will allow users to swipe between tabs gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to add new feature which will allow users to swipe between tabs

    Mahima Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song 'Naam Ke Bhatar' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Mahima Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song 'Naam Ke Bhatar' goes viral-WATCH

    PM Modi's US Visit: From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check his schedule and itinerary today

    From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check PM Modi's powerpacked schedule today

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt ATG

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon