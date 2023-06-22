The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' & 'Escape to Victory' are must watch

In this episode of The Weekend Binge, Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings to you his top 2 picks to binge on this upcoming weekend.

Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the June 24-25 weekend.

1) Love to Love You, Donna Summer: As new generations of celebrities join the halls of fame, the practises and politics of celebrity will continue to be of enduring interest in popular culture. Brooklyn Sudano, Donna Summer's daughter, and Roger Ross Williams co-directed "Love to Love You, Donna Summer," which uses this timeless fascination as a springboard but functions more intimately as a daughter's retrospective. The documentary follows Donna Summer's professional journey from her employment in Germany to her renown in the United States, interspersed with tales from her private life.

2) Escape to Victory, 1981: This film, which is set during World War II, is about the game that connects everyone. Capt. Robert Hatch (Stallone), Cpl. Luis Fernandez (Pelé), and Capt. John Colby (Caine) are among the Allied POWs who establish a football squad to compete against the German National squad in the then-Nazi-occupied Paris in an effort to flee the concentration camp. The classic movie stars Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallon, Pelé.

Here's RJ Niladri telling you what 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' and 'Escape to Victory' are a must-watch this weekend: