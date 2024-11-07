'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey OPENS up on getting death threats ahead of release

Actor Vikrant Massey recently shared that he has been receiving threats on social media, but he remains unperturbed. He explained that while the threats exist, they do not worry him, as his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, which explores the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, is "strictly based on real events." The thriller, which claims to be inspired by true events, features Massey in the role of a local journalist. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna also starring.

Massey spoke about the threats he has been receiving but emphasized that he and the film’s team are handling the situation without drawing attention to it. When asked about the Gujarat riots that followed the Godhra incident, he urged people to avoid forming preconceived notions about the film, stating that it covers multiple facets of the story. He assured that the movie is based on factual events and is not limited to just one perspective.

Ektaa R Kapoor, when asked why Massey agreed to take part in the film given the complex nature of the story, responded on his behalf. She explained that the film presents the initial facet of the story, which has not been adequately reported. She added that telling this particular facet does not undermine other aspects of the incident.

Kapoor further described the film as a social commentary and addressed concerns about it potentially inciting communal tension. She reiterated her secular beliefs, noting that being Hindu meant embracing all religions. She made it clear that, as a storyteller, she intended to name the perpetrators of the tragedy without targeting any religion.

Kapoor also denied any political influence in the making of the film, stating that she had not consulted any politicians or sought support from any political wing in creating the movie. She emphasized that the film was made independently of any political affiliations.

Massey, who gained significant recognition following the success of 12th Fail, recalled how Kapoor gave him his first break in the film industry with Lootera in 2013. He expressed his pride in being part of The Sabarmati Report, noting that this was their eighth collaboration. He further explained that he connected deeply with the story, which is why he chose to be involved. He likened the Godhra incident to the 9/11 attacks, suggesting that both events had a significant impact on the socio-political fabric of their respective countries.

The film is set to release in theaters on November 15, and is also produced by Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

