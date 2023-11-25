Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..."

     

    Babil Khan shares heartfelt reflections on working with Kay Kay Menon amidst personal challenges, expressing gratitude for the veteran actor's support and generosity.

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..."
    Recently released on Netflix, "The Railway Men" stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in a four-episode series directed by debutant filmmaker Shiv Rawail. Against the haunting backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the series unfolds as a gripping chronicle of courage, paying homage to humanity and bravery. Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan, shared insights about his experience working with Kay Kay Menon in a recent interview for Netflix.

    During the interview with Netflix, Babil reflected on the challenging circumstances surrounding the start of the shoot, coinciding with the passing of his father. Expressing initial nervousness about acting alongside Kay Kay Menon, he said, “Uss waqt papa passed away jab humne shooting shuru ki thi aur main bohot nervous tha Kay Kay sir ke saath acting karne main. Sir but… I just want to say ki humari bohot lambi aur hectic shoot hui thi. Kay Kay sir ke saath maine kaam kiya mujhe ek din aisa mehsoos nahi hua ki mere paas father nahi hai (My father passed away when we had started shooting and I was very nervous to act with Kay Kay sir. It was a long and hectic shoot. When I worked with him, I didn’t feel for a day that I don’t have a father).”

    Babil elaborated on the exceptional friendship they developed during the shoot, saying, "I swear and I really wanted to say this. I could ask him anything and he had to… mere kuch scenes the bohot hi emotional, he really needed to be there for those scenes. Main kyuki nalayak baccha tha main kuch bhi pooch leta tha sir se kabhi bhi aur voh itne generosity se mujhe har cheez ka jawab dete the aur phir jaake apna scene karte the. Mujhe ek second ke liye voh mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father nahi hain (I was naive so I asked him anything at any time and he answered with such generosity. I didn’t even feel for a second that I don’t have a father)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by whyDEKHO (@whydekho)

    "The Railway Men" tells a touching story that brings attention to the often-unnoticed heroes—the railway workers of India.  These heroes felt a strong duty that went beyond the usual, as they worked hard to save many innocent people stuck in a city facing a lot of problems. The series serves as a tribute to the resilience and sacrifice displayed by these railway employees during a critical moment in history.

    ALSO READ: IFFI 2023: Manoj Bajpayee talks about how independent cinema disappeared from OTT platforms

